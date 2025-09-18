Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Rises By 21.7%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,138,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,579,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
About Vicinity Centres
