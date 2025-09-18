Short Interest in Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Decreases By 33.1%

Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Trading Up 2.0%

PCSV opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Pcs Edventures!.Com has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

