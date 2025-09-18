Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 38.0%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 187,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut CTP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTPVF opened at C$19.76 on Thursday. CTP has a twelve month low of C$18.95 and a twelve month high of C$22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.01.

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

