Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 20.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 356,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBLF opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.
About Brambles
