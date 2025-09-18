Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Grows By 23.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 799,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.8 days.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.6%

BIRDF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

