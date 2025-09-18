Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 3,842 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.