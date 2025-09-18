Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 5,683 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF $EMHC

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1,312.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of EMHC stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

