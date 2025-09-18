Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 19,618 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.