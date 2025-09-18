Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

