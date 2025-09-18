Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $169.44.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

