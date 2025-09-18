Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) versus Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Financial Contrast

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shangri-La Asia and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92

Choice Hotels International has a consensus target price of $133.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Choice Hotels International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Choice Hotels International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.24 $299.67 million $6.50 17.06

Choice Hotels International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Dividends

Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Shangri-La Asia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

