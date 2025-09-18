Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,878,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,601,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,632,000 after acquiring an additional 258,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SRE opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.