Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

NYSE SEM opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 354,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 28,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Select Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,618,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 158,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

