Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

View Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.