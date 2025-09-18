Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after acquiring an additional 660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VT opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.91.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

