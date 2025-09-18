Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

