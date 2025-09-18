Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 493,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 263,754 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.