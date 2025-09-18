Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.98 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.