Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,151,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after acquiring an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

