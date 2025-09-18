Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 51,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

