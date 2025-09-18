Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $577.22 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.17. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

