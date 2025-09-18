Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

