Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $904,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 113,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 134,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.