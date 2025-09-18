SAP SE $SAP Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $261.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.61. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $217.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

