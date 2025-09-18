SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SABS has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 20.0%

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

