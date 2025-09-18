Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.534 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
