Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Chairman Buys $14,340,706.56 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Chairman Patrick Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

