Royce Otc Micro $RMT Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Royce Otc Micro worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Otc Micro alerts:

Royce Otc Micro Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RMT opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Royce Otc Micro has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Royce Otc Micro Dividend Announcement

Royce Otc Micro Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.