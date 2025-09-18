Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

