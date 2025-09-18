Ronni Chalmers Purchases 20,000 Shares of Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,060.00.
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Ronni Chalmers bought 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,060.00.
- On Friday, September 12th, Ronni Chalmers bought 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,060.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ronni Chalmers bought 27,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,954.00.
- On Monday, September 1st, Ronni Chalmers sold 2,564,894 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00, for a total value of A$2,564,894.00.
Clime Capital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.
Clime Capital Dividend Announcement
Clime Capital Company Profile
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
