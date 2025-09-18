Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

