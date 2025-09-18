RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,121,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 276,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

