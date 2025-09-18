RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Critical Contrast

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Honest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $600.48 million 2.01 -$134.20 million ($1.06) -9.86 Honest $378.34 million 1.17 -$6.12 million $0.05 79.80

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -5.55% N/A -8.90% Honest 1.66% 3.84% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 1 4 0 2.80 Honest 0 4 3 0 2.43

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Honest has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 74.39%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than RealReal.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

