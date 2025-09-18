QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stake Boosted by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $7,234,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

