Q1 EPS Estimate for Advance Auto Parts Boosted by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.9%

AAP stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

