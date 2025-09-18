ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $132.51 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

