ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 5.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $30,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

QLD opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

