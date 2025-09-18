Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $25.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGNY

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Progyny by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.