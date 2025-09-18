Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

