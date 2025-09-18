Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,392,000 after buying an additional 553,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,802,000 after buying an additional 382,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $104.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

