Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 59,793 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,793 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.