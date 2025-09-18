Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

