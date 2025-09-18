Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,318,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

