Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

