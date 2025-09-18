Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) Financial Comparison

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Popular and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 7 1 3.00 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $128.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.3% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Popular and First NBC Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $4.33 billion 1.95 $614.21 million $10.32 12.13 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 16.49% 12.48% 0.98% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Popular beats First NBC Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

