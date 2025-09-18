Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 37,600 Shares of Brf S.A. $BRFS

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. BRF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.55% of BRF worth $66,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BRF by 111.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRF by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87.

BRF Announces Dividend

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. BRF had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3483 dividend. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

