Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for approximately 5.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $32,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Autohome by 71.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 61,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 147.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 138,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

