Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 577,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,015,021.08. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,154 shares of company stock worth $42,299,977 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

