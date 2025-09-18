Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Issues Earnings Results

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.89), Zacks reports. Pluri had a negative net margin of 2,563.29% and a negative return on equity of 4,191.91%.

Pluri Stock Down 3.9%

Pluri stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pluri has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluri in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluri in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pluri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluri

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

