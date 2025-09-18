Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 575 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.61), with a volume of 1949923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.21 ($7.61).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £629.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.32.

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Mann purchased 10,023 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 per share, for a total transaction of £46,105.80. Also, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 450 per share, with a total value of £5,175. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,762 shares of company stock worth $9,171,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.